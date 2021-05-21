Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $884,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 253,315.0% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 12.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 61.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $318.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $903.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

