Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE FICO traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $498.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,396. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.