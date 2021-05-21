Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

