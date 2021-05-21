Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.440–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.160 EPS.

NYSE FSLY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. Fastly has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

