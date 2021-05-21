Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

