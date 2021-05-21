Ferguson’s (FERG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,666 ($126.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,811.23.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

