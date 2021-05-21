Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 44.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

