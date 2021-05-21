Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

