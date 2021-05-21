Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

