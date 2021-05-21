Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.78. 1,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,537. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.79.

