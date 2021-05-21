Fifth Third Bancorp Has $116.21 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $116,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $255.62. 15,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,606. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

