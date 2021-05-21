Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 22,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $138,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.19. 61,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

