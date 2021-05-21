Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 416,884 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 5.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $270,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.26. 1,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.