Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 512,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,291. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

