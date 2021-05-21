Financial Comparison: Markel (NYSE:MKL) versus White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Markel and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 1 0 2.33 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,118.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markel and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.80 $1.79 billion $38.91 32.10 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 4.19 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 5.29% 2.41% 0.68% White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides distribution, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, fire protection and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

