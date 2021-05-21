Financial Comparison: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 40.95 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -119.59 Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 16.14 $78.70 million $0.26 342.85

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% Ceridian HCM 1.40% 1.34% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 4 12 0 2.75 Ceridian HCM 0 5 7 0 2.58

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $379.69, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $99.47, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats MongoDB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

