Financial Contrast: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.40%. GAN has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.06%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 13.04 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -6.31 GAN $29.97 million 21.57 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAN beats Dada Nexus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.