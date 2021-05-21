First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 126,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,321. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.