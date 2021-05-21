First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $45.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $44.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $181.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

