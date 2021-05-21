First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.