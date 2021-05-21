First National Bank of Omaha Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

