First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

