First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 3,590 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

