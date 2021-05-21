First National Bank of Omaha Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,306.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,377.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,203.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

