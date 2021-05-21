First National Bank of Omaha Sells 30,695 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,695 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

