First National Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.