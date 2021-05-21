First National Trust Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

