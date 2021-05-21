First National Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 295.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 43.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

