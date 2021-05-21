First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $367.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

