First National Trust Co Sells 762 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.93 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.