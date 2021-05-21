First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average daily volume of 337 put options.

FXH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $117.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 166.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

