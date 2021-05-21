FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of FE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

