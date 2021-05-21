FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 855.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

