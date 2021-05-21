Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

