Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $279,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 179,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

