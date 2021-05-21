Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.