Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $214,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 932,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

FND stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

