Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 2,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

