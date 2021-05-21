Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FLNT stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

