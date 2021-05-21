FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 7,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 25,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.