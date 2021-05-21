Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

