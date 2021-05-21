Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 314.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 382,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

