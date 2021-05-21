Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

FMTX stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

