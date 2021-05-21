Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

