Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 240,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

