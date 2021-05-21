Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 400 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

