Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,698 shares of company stock valued at $958,258. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $177.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

