Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

