Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,700 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

