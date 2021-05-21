Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

